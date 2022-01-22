Trending:
Givance, Evansville Purple Aces to host Reeves and the Illinois State Redbirds

The Associated Press
January 22, 2022 3:22 am
1 min read
      

Illinois State Redbirds (10-9, 3-3 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-13, 0-6 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville plays Illinois State in a matchup of MVC teams.

The Purple Aces have gone 3-4 at home. Evansville gives up 69.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.0 points per game.

The Redbirds are 3-3 in MVC play. Illinois State leads the MVC scoring 79.5 points per game while shooting 46.7%.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Redbirds won the last meeting 94-56 on Jan. 22. Antonio Reeves scored 16 points to help lead the Redbirds to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Frederking is shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, while averaging 7.4 points. Shamar Givance is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.

Reeves averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, scoring 20.2 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Sy Chatman is averaging 8.9 points over the past 10 games for Illinois State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 57.5 points, 25.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

