Glover leads Samford against Western Carolina after 20-point game

Samford Bulldogs (12-8, 2-6 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (8-13, 2-6 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford visits the Western Carolina Catamounts after Ques Glover scored 20 points in Samford’s 75-61 win against the Mercer Bears.

The Catamounts are 5-2 in home games. Western Carolina is seventh in the SoCon scoring 73.1 points while shooting 40.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 2-6 against SoCon opponents. Samford ranks fourth in the SoCon scoring 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Logan Dye averaging 2.8.

The teams play for the second time this season in SoCon play. The Bulldogs won the last meeting 85-60 on Jan. 8. Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 18 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Robinson is shooting 38.4% and averaging 14.3 points for the Catamounts. Joe Petrakis is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

Glover is averaging 18 points and 4.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Dye is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.