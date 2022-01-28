Goodwin and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish host conference foe Virginia

Virginia Cavaliers (12-8, 6-4 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (13-6, 6-2 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayden Gardner and the Virginia Cavaliers visit Dane Goodwin and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in ACC action.

The Fighting Irish have gone 8-0 in home games. Notre Dame averages 71.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 6-4 in conference matchups. Virginia is the top team in the ACC giving up just 59.4 points per game while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Prentiss Hubb is averaging 8.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Fighting Irish. Goodwin is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

Gardner is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Armaan Franklin is averaging 8.7 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 9-1, averaging 75.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 64.1 points, 27.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.