Gordon carries Nicholls St. past McNeese St. 81-71

The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 11:17 pm
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Ty Gordon had 24 points as Nicholls State topped McNeese State 81-71 on Thursday night.

Devante Carter had 19 points, six assists and five steals for Nicholls State (12-9, 4-3 Southland Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Manny Littles added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Pierce Spencer had 10 points.

Kellon Taylor had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Cowboys (8-13, 3-4). Harwin Francois added 12 points. Christian Shumate had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

