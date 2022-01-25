Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Gordon lifts Bowling Green over E. Michigan 85-71

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 10:11 pm
< a min read
      

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Myron Gordon had a season-high 21 points and Joe Reece scored 20 and Bowling Green beat Eastern Michigan 85-71 on Tuesday night.

Matiss Kulackovskis had 16 points and Daeqwon Plowden added 12 for Bowling Green (11-9, 4-5 Mid-American Conference).

Colin Golson Jr. had 16 points and Bryce McBride 15 for the Eagles (7-11, 2-5), who have now lost four straight.

Monty Scott, who entered as averaging 14 points per game shot 14% (2 of 14).

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|24 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Days:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Charleston conducts flight operations in the South China Sea