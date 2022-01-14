Grambling hosts Southern following Saddler’s 20-point game

Southern Jaguars (8-8, 4-0 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (5-12, 2-2 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern takes on the Grambling Tigers after Jayden Saddler scored 20 points in Southern’s 69-59 win over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Tigers are 3-1 on their home court. Grambling averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Jaguars are 4-0 in conference matchups. Southern is the top team in the SWAC shooting 36.9% from deep. Tyrone Lyons leads the Jaguars shooting 48.6% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 9.9 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Cameron Christon is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

Damien Sears is averaging 4.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Jaguars. Lyons is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 56.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 63.0 points, 26.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.