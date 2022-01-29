Grambling St. 73, Jackson St. 64

GRAMBLING ST. (9-12)

McCray 1-2 0-2 2, Christon 7-16 7-8 22, Cowart 3-11 4-6 11, Moton 4-8 6-6 15, E.Parrish 1-5 0-0 2, Moss 4-8 3-4 12, Lamin 3-4 3-3 9, Munford 0-2 0-0 0, Randolph 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 23-29 73.

JACKSON ST. (4-15)

Tere.Lewis 1-6 0-0 2, McKinnis 5-11 5-11 15, Evans 1-6 4-4 6, James 1-7 3-5 6, Wilson 3-4 0-0 9, Brown 3-13 2-2 10, Wideman 1-5 9-10 12, Hicks 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 1-4 0-0 3, D.Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Young 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-56 24-33 64.

Halftime_Grambling St. 37-34. 3-Point Goals_Grambling St. 4-14 (Moss 1-2, Cowart 1-3, Moton 1-3, Christon 1-4, Munford 0-2), Jackson St. 8-21 (Wilson 3-4, Brown 2-6, James 1-2, Moore 1-2, Wideman 1-3, Evans 0-4). Fouled Out_McCray. Rebounds_Grambling St. 37 (Lamin 9), Jackson St. 42 (McKinnis 16). Assists_Grambling St. 13 (Moton 5), Jackson St. 11 (Evans 4). Total Fouls_Grambling St. 23, Jackson St. 20. A_1,917 (8,000).

