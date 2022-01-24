Grambling St. 76, Ark.-Pine Bluff 65

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (4-17)
Sampson 6-10 3-3 15, Harris 1-2 0-0 2, Milton 4-7 0-3 8, Morris 9-12 3-5 22, Williams 1-7 0-0 2, Brown 3-9 1-2 7, Doolittle 2-5 0-0 5, Parchman 2-2 0-0 4, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 7-13 65.
GRAMBLING ST. (8-12)
McCray 2-6 0-0 4, Christon 7-12 3-4 20, Moss 1-4 1-1 3, Moton 5-9 2-2 12, E.Parrish 3-9 0-0 6, Cowart 9-11 4-4 23, Randolph 3-5 0-0 6, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0, Munford 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-60 10-11 76.
Halftime_Ark.-Pine Bluff 39-30. 3-Point Goals_Ark.-Pine Bluff 2-18 (Morris 1-2, Doolittle 1-3, Harris 0-1, Brown 0-3, Milton 0-3, Sampson 0-3, Williams 0-3), Grambling St. 4-12 (Christon 3-6, Cowart 1-1, Munford 0-1, E.Parrish 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Moton 0-2). Rebounds_Ark.-Pine Bluff 24 (Brown 8), Grambling St. 26 (E.Parrish 8). Assists_Ark.-Pine Bluff 16 (Williams 6), Grambling St. 17 (Cowart 6). Total Fouls_Ark.-Pine Bluff 14, Grambling St. 15. A_2,137 (7,500).
