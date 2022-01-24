Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Grambling St. 76, Ark.-Pine Bluff 65

The Associated Press
January 24, 2022 11:55 pm
< a min read
      

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (4-17)

Sampson 6-10 3-3 15, Harris 1-2 0-0 2, Milton 4-7 0-3 8, Morris 9-12 3-5 22, Williams 1-7 0-0 2, Brown 3-9 1-2 7, Doolittle 2-5 0-0 5, Parchman 2-2 0-0 4, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 7-13 65.

GRAMBLING ST. (8-12)

McCray 2-6 0-0 4, Christon 7-12 3-4 20, Moss 1-4 1-1 3, Moton 5-9 2-2 12, E.Parrish 3-9 0-0 6, Cowart 9-11 4-4 23, Randolph 3-5 0-0 6, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0, Munford 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-60 10-11 76.

Halftime_Ark.-Pine Bluff 39-30. 3-Point Goals_Ark.-Pine Bluff 2-18 (Morris 1-2, Doolittle 1-3, Harris 0-1, Brown 0-3, Milton 0-3, Sampson 0-3, Williams 0-3), Grambling St. 4-12 (Christon 3-6, Cowart 1-1, Munford 0-1, E.Parrish 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Moton 0-2). Rebounds_Ark.-Pine Bluff 24 (Brown 8), Grambling St. 26 (E.Parrish 8). Assists_Ark.-Pine Bluff 16 (Williams 6), Grambling St. 17 (Cowart 6). Total Fouls_Ark.-Pine Bluff 14, Grambling St. 15. A_2,137 (7,500).

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 5 Steps to Develop, Launch, and...
1|24 Creating Your Own Organization’s...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

State Department orders families of American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv to leave the country