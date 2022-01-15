Grambling St. 83, Southern U. 77

SOUTHERN U. (10-8)

Lyons 8-9 5-9 25, Sears 2-4 0-2 4, Williams 2-5 0-0 5, Allen 3-9 7-7 13, Saddler 1-3 1-2 3, Brooks 5-8 2-2 14, Whitley 0-5 0-0 0, Holliday 2-3 0-1 4, Rollins 3-5 2-2 9, Ewing 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-51 17-25 77.

GRAMBLING ST. (6-12)

McCray 3-7 1-2 7, Randolph 1-2 0-2 2, Christon 5-7 11-11 23, Moton 6-12 1-3 16, Munford 2-4 0-0 4, Moss 4-8 1-2 10, E.Parrish 1-1 4-6 6, Cowart 2-4 6-6 10, Taylor 1-3 3-6 5, Kingsby 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-48 27-38 83.

Halftime_Southern U. 44-43. 3-Point Goals_Southern U. 8-20 (Lyons 4-4, Brooks 2-4, Williams 1-2, Rollins 1-3, Holliday 0-1, Saddler 0-1, Allen 0-2, Whitley 0-3), Grambling St. 6-17 (Moton 3-7, Christon 2-4, Moss 1-1, McCray 0-1, Munford 0-2, Taylor 0-2). Rebounds_Southern U. 22 (Sears 5), Grambling St. 32 (Moss 7). Assists_Southern U. 9 (Allen 6), Grambling St. 14 (Moss 4). Total Fouls_Southern U. 22, Grambling St. 17. A_5,079 (7,500).

