Grambling visits Alcorn State after Christon’s 22-point performance

Grambling Tigers (9-12, 6-2 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (7-13, 6-2 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alcorn State -5.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling visits the Alcorn State Braves after Cameron Christon scored 22 points in Grambling’s 73-64 victory against the Jackson State Tigers.

The Braves are 2-1 in home games. Alcorn State is 2-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 6-2 in SWAC play. Grambling is 2-9 against opponents over .500.

The Braves and Tigers meet Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Thomas is averaging 9.2 points, four assists and 1.9 steals for the Braves. Keondre Montgomery is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

Christon is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 12.9 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 27.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 61.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

