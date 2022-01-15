Grand Canyon 80, Tarleton St. 59

TARLETON ST. (8-11)

Hicks 2-6 1-2 5, Bogues 7-8 0-1 14, Gipson 4-13 5-6 13, McDavid 0-2 0-0 0, Small 5-13 4-6 14, Moore 4-6 2-5 10, Winslow 0-1 0-0 0, Owens 0-1 0-0 0, Jack 1-2 1-2 3, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Holden 0-1 0-0 0, Hopkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 13-22 59.

GRAND CANYON (15-2)

McGlothan 5-8 0-1 11, Ouedraogo 2-2 1-3 5, Blacksher 6-11 0-0 16, Miller-Moore 8-10 1-1 18, Woods 2-9 2-2 7, Cherry 2-5 0-0 5, McMillian 4-7 0-0 12, Stone 1-2 0-0 2, Igiehon 1-2 0-0 2, Blackmon 0-0 0-1 0, Zdor 0-0 0-0 0, Lloyd 1-3 0-0 2, Spry 0-0 0-0 0, Gerdes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-59 4-8 80.

Halftime_Grand Canyon 44-22. 3-Point Goals_Tarleton St. 0-10 (Bogues 0-1, Gipson 0-1, Holden 0-1, Hicks 0-2, McDavid 0-2, Small 0-3), Grand Canyon 12-28 (Blacksher 4-5, McMillian 4-7, McGlothan 1-2, Miller-Moore 1-2, Cherry 1-3, Woods 1-7, Lloyd 0-1, Stone 0-1). Rebounds_Tarleton St. 25 (Small 8), Grand Canyon 35 (McGlothan 11). Assists_Tarleton St. 2 (Hicks, Gipson 1), Grand Canyon 19 (Woods 7). Total Fouls_Tarleton St. 13, Grand Canyon 20. A_7,499 (7,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.