Grand Canyon 84, Texas Rio Grande Valley 70

GRAND CANYON (12-2)

McGlothan 7-10 0-1 18, Ouedraogo 1-2 2-3 4, Blacksher 4-8 4-4 13, Miller-Moore 7-8 1-1 15, Woods 7-13 1-3 17, Zdor 1-2 0-0 2, Cherry 3-8 0-0 7, McMillian 1-4 0-0 2, Ellis 2-2 0-0 6, Blackmon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-57 8-12 84.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY (5-9)

M.Nelson 3-5 2-2 9, Adewunmi 6-12 5-6 20, Butler 3-7 3-4 10, R.Nelson 3-5 1-2 7, J.Johnson 6-15 4-8 16, Q.Johnson 1-5 1-4 3, Simmons 2-4 1-1 5, X.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 17-27 70.

Halftime_Grand Canyon 39-29. 3-Point Goals_Grand Canyon 10-21 (McGlothan 4-7, Ellis 2-2, Woods 2-5, Cherry 1-2, Blacksher 1-3, McMillian 0-1, Miller-Moore 0-1), Texas Rio Grande Valley 5-19 (Adewunmi 3-6, M.Nelson 1-2, Butler 1-3, X.Johnson 0-1, Simmons 0-1, J.Johnson 0-3, Q.Johnson 0-3). Fouled Out_Zdor, M.Nelson. Rebounds_Grand Canyon 28 (Ouedraogo, Miller-Moore 5), Texas Rio Grande Valley 26 (Adewunmi 10). Assists_Grand Canyon 19 (Woods 7), Texas Rio Grande Valley 13 (J.Johnson 4). Total Fouls_Grand Canyon 24, Texas Rio Grande Valley 18. A_878 (2,500).

