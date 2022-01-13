Grand Canyon 95, Abilene Christian 68

ABILENE CHRISTIAN (11-5)

Steele 4-11 0-0 10, Allen 1-3 0-0 2, Mason 2-7 2-2 6, Miller 1-5 0-0 2, Morris 4-9 1-2 10, Daniels 3-6 0-1 7, Jackson 4-7 1-2 9, Cameron 3-6 1-2 8, Smith 4-7 4-5 14, Gai 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 9-14 68.

GRAND CANYON (14-2)

McGlothan 4-4 0-1 9, Ouedraogo 1-2 2-4 4, Blacksher 8-14 2-3 19, Miller-Moore 1-2 0-0 2, Woods 4-10 0-0 12, Cherry 5-6 3-4 16, Zdor 1-1 2-2 4, McMillian 2-3 1-1 6, Stone 5-7 3-3 14, Blackmon 2-3 0-0 5, Igiehon 1-2 0-0 2, Lloyd 0-0 2-3 2, Gerdes 0-0 0-0 0, Spry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-54 15-21 95.

Halftime_Grand Canyon 50-37. 3-Point Goals_Abilene Christian 7-21 (Smith 2-2, Steele 2-7, Cameron 1-2, Daniels 1-2, Morris 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Mason 0-2, Miller 0-2), Grand Canyon 12-24 (Woods 4-10, Cherry 3-4, McGlothan 1-1, McMillian 1-1, Blackmon 1-2, Blacksher 1-3, Stone 1-3). Fouled Out_Cameron. Rebounds_Abilene Christian 20 (Cameron 5), Grand Canyon 34 (Ouedraogo 7). Assists_Abilene Christian 9 (Morris, Daniels, Cameron 2), Grand Canyon 18 (Blacksher, Woods 6). Total Fouls_Abilene Christian 20, Grand Canyon 17. A_6,815 (7,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.