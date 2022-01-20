Gray carries Towson over College of Charleston 74-67

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Juwan Gray had 15 points and eight rebounds as Towson beat College of Charleston 74-67 on Thursday night.

Nicolas Timberlake had 17 points for Towson (14-5, 5-1 Colonial Athletic Association), which won its fifth consecutive game. Jason Gibson added 12 points. Terry Nolan Jr. had 10 points. Charles Thompson had nine points, 10 rebounds, and six blocks.

John Meeks had 16 points for the Cougars (9-7, 1-3). Ben Burnham added 12 points. Dimitrius Underwood had nine rebounds.

Reyne Smith, the Cougars’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 13 points per game, had four points on 0-of-10 shooting from the field.

College of Charleston totaled 24 first-half points, a season low for the team.

