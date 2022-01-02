Green Bay 37, Minnesota 10

Minnesota 0 3 7 0 — 10 Green Bay 3 17 10 7 — 37

First Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 35, 11:48.

Second Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 36, 9:11.

GB_Lazard 20 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 4:11.

GB_Adams 11 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 1:05.

Min_FG Joseph 51, :00.

Third Quarter

GB_Dillon 4 run (Crosby kick), 9:28.

GB_FG Crosby 37, 3:22.

Min_Osborn 14 pass from Mannion (Joseph kick), :00.

Fourth Quarter

GB_Dillon 7 run (Crosby kick), 8:41.

___

Min GB First downs 11 29 Total Net Yards 206 481 Rushes-yards 11-27 32-174 Passing 179 307 Punt Returns 0-0 3-33 Kickoff Returns 3-86 1-17 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 24-39-0 31-42-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-15 0-0 Punts 6-49.333 2-31.5 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 3-23 1-5 Time of Possession 21:27 38:33

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Mannion 2-14, Cook 9-13. Green Bay, Jones 8-76, Dillon 14-63, P.Taylor 6-18, Love 2-9, Aa.Rodgers 2-8.

PASSING_Minnesota, Mannion 22-36-0-189, Mond 2-3-0-5. Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 29-38-0-288, Love 2-4-0-19.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Jefferson 6-58, Conklin 5-47, Mattison 4-13, Osborn 3-50, Cook 3-0, Bradbury 1-21, Westbrook 1-4, Ham 1-1. Green Bay, Adams 11-136, Lazard 6-72, Jones 5-30, Dillon 2-20, Deguara 2-11, T.Davis 2-9, St. Brown 1-14, Winfree 1-12, Valdes-Scantling 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

