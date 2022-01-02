Green Bay 37, Minnesota 10

|Minnesota
|0
|3
|7
|0
|—
|10
|Green Bay
|3
|17
|10
|7
|—
|37
First Quarter
GB_FG Crosby 35, 11:48.
Second Quarter
GB_FG Crosby 36, 9:11.
GB_Lazard 20 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 4:11.
GB_Adams 11 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 1:05.
Min_FG Joseph 51, :00.
Third Quarter
GB_Dillon 4 run (Crosby kick), 9:28.
GB_FG Crosby 37, 3:22.
Min_Osborn 14 pass from Mannion (Joseph kick), :00.
Fourth Quarter
GB_Dillon 7 run (Crosby kick), 8:41.
___
|
|Min
|GB
|First downs
|11
|29
|Total Net Yards
|206
|481
|Rushes-yards
|11-27
|32-174
|Passing
|179
|307
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|3-33
|Kickoff Returns
|3-86
|1-17
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-39-0
|31-42-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-15
|0-0
|Punts
|6-49.333
|2-31.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-23
|1-5
|Time of Possession
|21:27
|38:33
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Minnesota, Mannion 2-14, Cook 9-13. Green Bay, Jones 8-76, Dillon 14-63, P.Taylor 6-18, Love 2-9, Aa.Rodgers 2-8.
PASSING_Minnesota, Mannion 22-36-0-189, Mond 2-3-0-5. Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 29-38-0-288, Love 2-4-0-19.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Jefferson 6-58, Conklin 5-47, Mattison 4-13, Osborn 3-50, Cook 3-0, Bradbury 1-21, Westbrook 1-4, Ham 1-1. Green Bay, Adams 11-136, Lazard 6-72, Jones 5-30, Dillon 2-20, Deguara 2-11, T.Davis 2-9, St. Brown 1-14, Winfree 1-12, Valdes-Scantling 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments