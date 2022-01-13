Green Bay 69, IUPUI 54

IUPUI (1-13)

Carrasco 1-3 3-4 5, Depersia 1-3 0-0 3, McClure 3-7 0-0 8, Seay 7-18 2-2 16, Stanton 1-5 1-2 4, Maxwell 6-11 3-4 18, LaStrap 0-1 0-0 0, Isitua 0-1 0-0 0, Pandev 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 9-12 54.

GREEN BAY (3-12)

Meyer 2-6 2-2 7, Kellogg 0-2 2-4 2, McGee 4-13 4-4 12, Stieber 1-3 0-0 3, Tucker 5-10 4-4 17, Ivory 5-9 5-6 19, Kirciman 2-4 4-6 9. Totals 19-47 21-26 69.

Halftime_Green Bay 34-26. 3-Point Goals_IUPUI 7-21 (Maxwell 3-7, McClure 2-4, Depersia 1-2, Stanton 1-4, Pandev 0-1, Seay 0-3), Green Bay 10-25 (Ivory 4-7, Tucker 3-7, Meyer 1-2, Kirciman 1-3, Stieber 1-3, McGee 0-3). Fouled Out_Carrasco. Rebounds_IUPUI 27 (Seay 9), Green Bay 29 (Tucker 8). Assists_IUPUI 15 (Depersia 5), Green Bay 15 (Stieber 7). Total Fouls_IUPUI 22, Green Bay 17. A_1,342 (9,729).

