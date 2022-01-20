Green Bay 70, Detroit 63

DETROIT (5-10)
Akec 7-10 0-0 16, Isiani 2-2 0-1 6, Waterman 4-5 0-0 10, Davis 11-26 1-2 25, McAdoo 2-5 0-0 4, Harvey 0-6 0-0 0, LeGreair 0-0 0-0 0, Shaw 0-0 2-2 2, Koka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 3-5 63.
GREEN BAY (4-13)
Ansong 4-6 0-3 9, Meyer 7-13 2-3 16, Kellogg 6-9 0-2 12, McGee 3-6 0-0 8, Stieber 2-5 0-0 6, Ivory 2-5 8-8 13, Kirciman 1-1 0-0 3, Jenkins 1-2 0-0 3, Tucker 0-2 0-0 0, Claflin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 10-16 70.
Halftime_Green Bay 38-32. 3-Point Goals_Detroit 8-24 (Isiani 2-2, Akec 2-3, Waterman 2-3, Davis 2-13, Harvey 0-1, McAdoo 0-2), Green Bay 8-19 (McGee 2-4, Stieber 2-5, Ansong 1-1, Jenkins 1-1, Kirciman 1-1, Ivory 1-3, Claflin 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Meyer 0-2). Rebounds_Detroit 20 (Waterman 7), Green Bay 27 (Kellogg 7). Assists_Detroit 9 (Davis 3), Green Bay 19 (Stieber 6). Total Fouls_Detroit 15, Green Bay 10. A_1,387 (9,729).
