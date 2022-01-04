Green Bay hopes to end skid vs Milwaukee

Milwaukee (4-9, 2-2) vs. Green Bay (2-11, 1-3)

Resch Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay looks to end its six-game losing streak as it takes on Milwaukee. Milwaukee beat Northern Kentucky by six in its last outing. Green Bay lost 72-69 to Wright State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Green Bay’s Emmanuel Ansong has averaged 12.6 points and 5.6 rebounds while Kamari McGee has put up 9.2 points. For the Panthers, DeAndre Gholston has averaged 15.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while Jordan Lathon has put up seven points and 5.4 rebounds.

HORIZON IMPROVEMENT: The Phoenix have scored 67.8 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 57.8 per game they recorded in non-conference play.DOMINANT DEANDRE: Gholston has connected on 35.7 percent of the 70 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 24 over his last three games. He’s also converted 79.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Panthers are 0-6 when they allow at least 70 points and 4-3 when they hold opponents to anything below 70. The Phoenix are 0-11 when allowing 60 or more points and 2-0 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Panthers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Phoenix. Green Bay has 26 assists on 75 field goals (34.7 percent) across its past three contests while Milwaukee has assists on 39 of 80 field goals (48.8 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Milwaukee has held opposing teams to 39 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Horizon teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.