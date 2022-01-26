Array ( [0] => sports-news [1] => national-world-headlines )
Green scores 18 to carry N. Iowa over Evansville 64-59

The Associated Press
January 26, 2022 10:50 pm
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — AJ Green posted 18 points as Northern Iowa edged past Evansville 64-59 on Wednesday night.

Green hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Nate Heise had 12 points and seven rebounds for Northern Iowa (10-9, 6-3 Missouri Valley Conference).

Evan Kuhlman had 13 points for the Purple Aces (5-14, 1-7). Blaise Beauchamp added 13 points. Jawaun Newton had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Northern Iowa defeated Evansville 83-61 on Jan. 2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

