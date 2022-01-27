Array ( [0] => sports-news [1] => national-world-headlines )
Sports News

Grigsby lifts Seattle over Stephen F. Austin 70-62

The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 12:46 am
SEATTLE (AP) — Riley Grigsby scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Seattle won its eighth straight by beating Stephen F. Austin 70-62 on Wednesday night.

Cameron Tyson had 17 points and Darrion Trammell scored 10 and distributed eight assists for Seattle (16-4, 7-0 Western Athletic Conference).

Gavin Kensmil scored 19 points and 14 rebounds, Calvin Solomon scored 12 points and had nine rebounds and Latrell Jossell scored 10 points for the Lumberjacks (12-8, 4-4).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

