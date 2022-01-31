Groves, Oklahoma Sooners to host Miles and the TCU Horned Frogs

TCU Horned Frogs (14-4, 3-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (13-8, 3-5 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma -5.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: TCU takes on Oklahoma in Big 12 action Monday.

The Sooners are 8-3 in home games. Oklahoma ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 33.8 points per game in the paint led by Tanner Groves averaging 6.9.

The Horned Frogs have gone 3-3 against Big 12 opponents. TCU is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the 17th time in conference play this season. The Horned Frogs won 59-58 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Charles O’Bannon Jr. led the Horned Frogs with 11 points, and Jalen Hill led the Sooners with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Umoja Gibson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Groves is shooting 53.5% and averaging 7.2 points over the past 10 games for Oklahoma.

Mike Miles is shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 14.8 points and 3.9 assists. O’Bannon is averaging eight points over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 7-3, averaging 66.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

