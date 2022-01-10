Hall, Central Ark. visit Bellarmine

Central Arkansas (5-10, 2-0) vs. Bellarmine (7-8, 1-0)

Freedom Hall, Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Darious Hall and Central Arkansas will take on Dylan Penn and Bellarmine. The junior Hall is averaging 14.2 points over the last five games. Penn, a senior, has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 12.8 over his last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The do-everything Penn is averaging 15.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists to lead the way for the Knights. Complementing Penn is CJ Fleming, who is maintaining an average of 12.1 points per game. The Bears are led by Hall, who is averaging 13.3 points and 7.8 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Penn has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Bellarmine field goals over the last three games. Penn has 17 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bears are 0-8 when they score 67 points or fewer and 5-2 when they exceed 67 points. The Knights are 0-8 when allowing 71 or more points and 7-0 when holding opponents below 71.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Bellarmine is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Knights are 1-8 when scoring any fewer than that.

BALL SECURITY: The Central Arkansas offense has turned the ball over 15.5 times per game this season, but is averaging 11.3 turnovers over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.