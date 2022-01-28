On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Hamilton scores 45 to lead UNLV past Colorado St. 88-74

The Associated Press
January 28, 2022 11:48 pm
< a min read
      

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Bryce Hamilton had a career-high 45 points as UNLV beat Colorado State 88-74 on Friday night.

David Muoka had 11 points for UNLV (12-9, 4-4 Mountain West Conference). Michael Nuga added six rebounds.

Isaiah Stevens scored a career-high 35 points and had eight rebounds for the Rams (16-2, 6-2), whose five-game winning streak was broken. David Roddy added 13 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

