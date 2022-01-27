Hammond, Niagara Purple Eagles to visit Rogers, Siena Saints

Niagara Purple Eagles (8-10, 3-6 MAAC) at Siena Saints (6-8, 3-3 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes Siena and Niagara will play on Friday.

The Saints have gone 2-3 in home games. Siena averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Purple Eagles are 3-6 against conference opponents. Niagara is eighth in the MAAC scoring 68.3 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Rogers is averaging 13.8 points for the Saints. Anthony Gaines is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Siena.

Jordan Cintron is averaging 10.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Purple Eagles. Marcus Hammond is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

