Hampton 78, Charleston Southern 74

HAMPTON (6-12)

Dickens 2-2 2-2 6, Garvin 9-18 6-8 28, Dean 8-15 4-6 22, Haskett 3-7 0-0 7, Epps 4-8 2-2 11, Bethea 2-3 0-0 4, Therrien 0-0 0-0 0, Godwin 0-0 0-0 0, Wiley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-53 14-18 78.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (4-16)

Bowser 1-6 0-0 2, Buskey 5-15 1-2 14, Chavez 0-7 3-3 3, Harris 0-5 2-2 2, Faye 8-15 8-11 30, Florence 5-6 0-0 11, Kelly 6-7 0-0 12, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 14-18 74.

Halftime_Hampton 45-42. 3-Point Goals_Hampton 8-20 (Garvin 4-7, Dean 2-5, Epps 1-2, Haskett 1-5, Bethea 0-1), Charleston Southern 10-31 (Faye 6-11, Buskey 3-8, Florence 1-2, Harris 0-3, Chavez 0-7). Rebounds_Hampton 32 (Epps 9), Charleston Southern 32 (Faye 13). Assists_Hampton 12 (Dean 6), Charleston Southern 12 (Chavez 4). Total Fouls_Hampton 14, Charleston Southern 15. A_537 (881).

