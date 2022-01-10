Hankerson, N. Illinois visit Kent State

Northern Illinois (3-8, 0-1) vs. Kent State (7-7, 2-2)

Memorial A & C Center, Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Trendon Hankerson and Northern Illinois will battle Sincere Carry and Kent State. Hankerson is averaging 8.8 points over the last five games. Carry has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 21.4 over his last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Kent State’s Carry has averaged 17.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and five assists while Malique Jacobs has put up 12.1 points and 6.9 rebounds. For the Huskies, Hankerson has averaged 10.1 points while Kaleb Thornton has put up 6.4 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Carry has directly created 56 percent of all Kent State field goals over the last three games. Carry has 23 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Golden Flashes are 0-5 when they allow at least 72 points and 7-2 when they hold opponents to anything below 72. The Huskies are 0-6 when allowing 67 or more points and 3-2 on the season, otherwise.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Huskies have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Golden Flashes. Kent State has an assist on 30 of 70 field goals (42.9 percent) across its previous three matchups while Northern Illinois has assists on 36 of 68 field goals (52.9 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Kent State has held opposing teams to 63.8 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all MAC teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

