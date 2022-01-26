Hartford 72, Binghamton 60

BINGHAMTON (8-9)

Willis 0-1 0-0 0, Bertram 1-7 0-0 2, Falko 1-7 1-2 4, Hinckson 0-3 2-2 2, McGriff 5-13 0-1 10, Tinsley 5-6 4-6 15, Petcash 2-2 1-2 6, Amos 0-2 0-0 0, Hjalmarsson 2-10 0-0 4, Beamer 4-6 2-2 14, White 1-3 1-4 3, Akuwovo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 11-19 60.

HARTFORD (4-12)

Marks 3-5 7-8 15, Carter 3-4 0-0 8, Flowers 7-15 6-12 21, Mitchell 1-6 0-0 3, Williams 4-13 2-2 10, Shriver 5-7 0-1 13, Kimbrough 1-2 0-1 2, Dunne 0-2 0-0 0, McClain 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 15-24 72.

Halftime_Hartford 38-23. 3-Point Goals_Binghamton 7-22 (Beamer 4-4, Petcash 1-1, Falko 1-2, Tinsley 1-2, Amos 0-1, Hinckson 0-1, Hjalmarsson 0-3, McGriff 0-3, Bertram 0-5), Hartford 9-23 (Shriver 3-5, Carter 2-2, Marks 2-3, Mitchell 1-3, Flowers 1-4, Dunne 0-2, Williams 0-4). Fouled Out_Williams. Rebounds_Binghamton 36 (Tinsley 8), Hartford 36 (Flowers 13). Assists_Binghamton 10 (Falko 6), Hartford 12 (Flowers 4). Total Fouls_Binghamton 19, Hartford 16. A_289 (4,017).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.