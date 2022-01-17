Harvard 60, Dartmouth 59

HARVARD (10-5)

Catchings 3-9 0-0 8, Kirkwood 9-15 4-4 24, Lesmond 4-8 2-2 12, Sakota 3-11 0-1 7, Wojcik 1-3 0-0 2, Silverstein 1-2 0-0 2, Nelson 2-5 0-0 5, Hemmings 0-2 0-2 0. Totals 23-55 6-9 60.

DARTMOUTH (4-11)

Adelekun 4-5 6-6 14, Rai 2-10 0-0 4, Wade 1-3 0-0 2, Barry 2-8 2-3 8, Samuels 2-9 0-0 4, Cornish 3-11 5-5 13, Robinson 3-5 0-0 8, Krystowiak 0-0 0-0 0, Ogbu 1-1 4-4 6, Slajchert 0-0 0-0 0, Neskovic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 17-18 59.

Halftime_Harvard 39-31. 3-Point Goals_Harvard 8-24 (Catchings 2-5, Lesmond 2-5, Kirkwood 2-7, Nelson 1-2, Sakota 1-4, Wojcik 0-1), Dartmouth 6-26 (Robinson 2-3, Barry 2-6, Cornish 2-8, Neskovic 0-1, Rai 0-2, Wade 0-2, Samuels 0-4). Rebounds_Harvard 30 (Wojcik 7), Dartmouth 32 (Rai 10). Assists_Harvard 9 (Kirkwood 5), Dartmouth 7 (Adelekun, Barry 2). Total Fouls_Harvard 18, Dartmouth 14. A_88 (2,100).

