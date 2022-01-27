Harvard hosts Pennsylvania following Dingle’s 31-point game

Pennsylvania Quakers (7-12, 4-2 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (10-6, 2-2 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania faces the Harvard Crimson after Jordan Dingle scored 31 points in Pennsylvania’s 76-68 win against the Yale Bulldogs.

The Crimson are 7-2 on their home court. Harvard ranks fifth in the Ivy League with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Ledlum averaging 3.3.

The Quakers have gone 4-2 against Ivy League opponents. Pennsylvania averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Crimson and Quakers match up Friday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Kirkwood is averaging 17.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Crimson. Ledlum is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Harvard.

Dingle is averaging 18.7 points for the Quakers. Jonah Charles is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Quakers: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.