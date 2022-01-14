Hawkins, Creighton Bluejays to visit Johnson, No. 17 Xavier Musketeers

Creighton Bluejays (11-4, 2-1 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (12-3, 2-2 Big East)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ryan Hawkins and the Creighton Bluejays take on Nate Johnson and the No. 17 Xavier Musketeers on Saturday.

The Musketeers are 9-1 in home games. Xavier is eighth in the Big East with 29.9 points per game in the paint led by Jack Nunge averaging 6.8.

The Bluejays are 2-1 in Big East play. Creighton has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 49.6% and averaging 12.9 points for the Musketeers. Adam Kunkel is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Hawkins is averaging 13.4 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Bluejays. Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 67.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

