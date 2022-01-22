On Air: Encounter
Hawkins scores 20 to lead Norfolk St. past Coppin St. 84-77

The Associated Press
January 22, 2022 9:28 pm
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jalen Hawkins matched his season high with 20 points as Norfolk State topped Coppin State 84-77 on Saturday night.

Dana Tate Jr. had 13 points and nine rebounds for Norfolk State (13-4, 4-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Joe Bryant Jr. added 12 points and nine rebounds. Tyrese Jenkins had 10 points.

Nendah Tarke scored a career-high 24 points and had six rebounds for the Eagles (3-15, 2-1). Tyree Corbett added 19 points and 14 rebounds. Mike Hood had 15 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

