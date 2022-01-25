Hector wins final World Cup giant slalom before Olympics

SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy (AP) — Sara Hector won the final World Cup giant slalom before the Beijing Olympics, with 2018 gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin in fifth.

Hector was second after the opening run but overtook defending overall champion Petra Vlhova for her second straight GS victory.

The Swedish skier let out a scream after crossing the line 0.15 seconds ahead of Vlhova on a clear and cold day at Kronplatz mountain in the Dolomites.

Tessa Worley of France was third, 0.52 behind Hector and just ahead of Federica Brignone. Shiffrin was 0.81 slower than Hector and slipped to third in the giant slalom standings.

Hector leads the standings ahead of Worley by 95 points.

The giant slalom opens the women’s skiing program in China on Feb. 7.

Shiffrin also lost ground in the overall standings. The American’s lead over Vlhova was cut to only 17 points.

The women’s World Cup circuit moves this weekend to Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany — where a downhill and super-G are scheduled — before a pause for the Olympics.

