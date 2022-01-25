Henry lifts Indiana St. over Missouri St. 76-72

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Cameron Henry had 16 points and eight rebounds as Indiana State edged past Missouri State 76-72 on Tuesday night.

Zach Hobbs had 15 points and six rebounds for Indiana State (9-10, 2-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak.

Nick Hittle added 14 points. Julian Larry had eight rebounds for Indiana State.

Isiaih Mosley had 25 points and 12 rebounds for the Bears (15-7, 6-3), whose four-game winning streak ended. Mosley committed seven turnovers and recorded just four assists. Gaige Prim scored 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.