Henry lifts Jacksonville State past Bellarmine 65-60

The Associated Press
January 24, 2022 9:36 pm
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Kayne Henry had a career-high 24 points as Jacksonville State won its eighth straight game, narrowly defeating Bellarmine 65-60 on Monday night.

Brandon Huffman had 12 points for Jacksonville State (13-6, 6-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jalen Finch added nine rebounds.

CJ Fleming had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Knights (11-9, 5-1), whose five-game winning streak was broken. Dylan Penn added 11 points, and Juston Betz had six points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

