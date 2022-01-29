Hien scores 12 to lead Furman over Mercer 80-50

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Garrett Hien came off the bench to tally 12 points to lead Furman to an 80-50 win over Mercer on Saturday night.

Jalen Slawson had 11 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and five steals for Furman (16-7, 8-2 Southern Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Tyrese Hughey added 11 points and seven rebounds. Marcus Foster had 11 points.

Kamar Robertson had 13 points for the Bears (12-10, 5-4).

The Paladins improve to 2-0 against the Bears on the season. Furman defeated Mercer 81-66 on Jan. 8.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.