Higgins carries CS Bakersfield past Cal Poly 73-60

The Associated Press
January 19, 2022 12:40 am
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Kaleb Higgins had 17 points off the bench to lead Cal State Bakersfield to a 73-60 win over Cal Poly on Tuesday night.

Shawn Stith had 16 points and seven rebounds for Cal State Bakersfield (6-6, 1-2 Big West Conference). Travis Henson added 11 points. Justin McCall had 10 points.

Alimamy Koroma had 18 points for the Mustangs (4-11, 1-3). Trevon Taylor and Kobe Sanders added 12 points apiece.

