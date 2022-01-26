High Point 63, Radford 58

RADFORD (6-13)

Jules 1-1 4-5 6, Mangum 3-6 0-1 7, Hart 3-11 0-1 8, Jeffers 5-11 6-9 16, Lipscomb 2-5 0-1 4, Djonkam 3-4 2-2 8, Joseph 1-3 2-2 4, McNeil 2-3 0-0 5, C.Walker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-45 14-21 58.

HIGH POINT (9-11)

Austin 5-12 3-4 16, Izunabor 1-3 0-1 2, House 4-7 2-3 10, Randleman 1-2 1-2 3, J.Wright 6-13 4-5 18, Peterson 0-1 0-0 0, B.Williams 3-4 2-2 10, Holt 2-3 0-0 4, Childress 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-47 12-17 63.

Halftime_33-33. 3-Point Goals_Radford 4-17 (Hart 2-8, McNeil 1-1, Mangum 1-2, Jeffers 0-2, Joseph 0-2, Lipscomb 0-2), High Point 7-21 (Austin 3-8, B.Williams 2-3, J.Wright 2-7, Childress 0-1, House 0-2). Rebounds_Radford 25 (Jeffers 6), High Point 30 (Izunabor 8). Assists_Radford 10 (Jeffers, Lipscomb 3), High Point 12 (J.Wright 4). Total Fouls_Radford 16, High Point 18. A_2,255 (4,500).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.