High Point 65, Winthrop 56

WINTHROP (12-7)
Burns 4-5 0-0 8, Hightower 5-14 0-1 12, Anumba 0-2 2-2 2, Buggs 0-1 0-0 0, Good 2-9 3-3 9, Talford 8-9 1-3 17, Claxton 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 1-4 2-2 4, Corbin 0-1 0-0 0, McMahon 0-2 4-4 4, King 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 12-15 56.
HIGH POINT (8-11)
Austin 7-16 1-2 17, Izunabor 0-2 1-2 1, House 5-12 2-5 12, Randleman 5-8 4-5 14, J.Wright 2-6 3-3 9, Holt 2-6 2-4 6, Childress 1-3 1-2 4, Peterson 0-1 2-2 2, Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 16-25 65.
Halftime_Winthrop 29-26. 3-Point Goals_Winthrop 4-24 (Good 2-8, Hightower 2-8, Buggs 0-1, Corbin 0-1, King 0-1, McMahon 0-2, Jones 0-3), High Point 5-12 (J.Wright 2-3, Austin 2-4, Childress 1-3, House 0-1, Randleman 0-1). Fouled Out_J.Wright. Rebounds_Winthrop 31 (Talford 10), High Point 33 (Austin 8). Assists_Winthrop 12 (Buggs 4), High Point 11 (J.Wright 5). Total Fouls_Winthrop 21, High Point 13. A_1,909 (4,500).
