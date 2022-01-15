High Point 78, NC A&T 71

NC A&T (8-10)

Smith 2-3 0-2 5, Watson 7-14 2-5 17, Whatley 1-2 0-0 3, Beatty 5-9 1-1 14, Horton 5-15 0-0 13, Filmore 2-4 0-0 4, Maye 1-5 1-2 3, Langley 3-7 0-0 6, Robinson 1-3 0-0 2, Jackson 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 28-64 6-12 71.

HIGH POINT (7-9)

Austin 7-12 1-2 15, Izunabor 3-4 0-0 6, House 5-15 5-8 16, Randleman 2-3 0-1 4, J.Wright 8-17 9-12 28, Holt 3-3 0-0 6, Peterson 0-1 0-0 0, Childress 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 29-57 15-23 78.

Halftime_High Point 42-33. 3-Point Goals_NC A&T 9-25 (Beatty 3-6, Horton 3-10, Smith 1-1, Whatley 1-1, Watson 1-6, Robinson 0-1), High Point 5-22 (J.Wright 3-9, Childress 1-2, House 1-7, Randleman 0-1, Austin 0-3). Rebounds_NC A&T 32 (Horton 9), High Point 33 (Austin 11). Assists_NC A&T 16 (Horton 5), High Point 20 (House 7). Total Fouls_NC A&T 19, High Point 12. A_3,375 (4,500).

