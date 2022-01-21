Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

High Point faces Hampton after Wright’s 34-point game

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

High Point Panthers (7-10, 1-2 Big South) at Hampton Pirates (4-10, 0-3 Big South)

Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point faces the Hampton Pirates after John-Michael Wright scored 34 points in High Point’s 70-66 loss to the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Pirates have gone 3-0 at home. Hampton ranks ninth in the Big South in rebounding with 30.3 rebounds. Najee Garvin paces the Pirates with 5.8 boards.

        Insight by Exterro: Capt. John Henry, operations officer of the USCG Cyber Command, discusses how the Command prepares for and responds to cyber incidents. Justin Tolman, forensic subject matter expert at Exterro, will provide an industry perspective.

The Panthers are 1-2 in conference matchups. High Point ranks fourth in the Big South shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

The Pirates and Panthers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Dean is averaging 12.5 points for the Pirates. Garvin is averaging 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Hampton.

Wright is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 20.4 points and four assists. Zach Austin is shooting 44.4% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 56.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|19 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|19 Joint Fires Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President leaves East Room after news conference