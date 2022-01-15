Hill hits 8 3s to help Murray St. beat Belmont 82-60

On Air: Motley Fool Money
The Associated Press
January 15, 2022 8:57 pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Justice Hill hit eight 3-pointers and finished with 36 points — both career highs — and Murray State beat Belmont 82-60 Saturday night.

Tevin Brown added 18 points and KJ Williams 13 for Murray State (14-2, 4-0 Ohio Valley Conference).

Ben Sheppard scored 13 points, Nick Muszynski added 12 and Luke Smith 11 for Belmont (13-4, 3-1).

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Sports News

