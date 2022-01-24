Trending:
Hill scores 20 to lift Longwood over Hampton 73-49

The Associated Press
January 24, 2022 9:34 pm
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Justin Hill had 20 points as Longwood rolled past Hampton 73-49 on Monday night.

Isaiah Wilkins had 11 points and six rebounds for Longwood (13-5, 5-0 Big South Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. Jaylani Darden added three blocks.

Hampton scored 17 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Najee Garvin had 15 points for the Pirates (5-11, 1-4).

