Hill scores 29, leads Longwood over Winthrop 92-88

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 6:19 pm
FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Justin Hill had a career-high 29 points as Longwood defeated Winthrop 92-88 on Saturday for its eighth straight victory.

Hill made all 12 of his foul shots and added seven rebounds for the Lancers (15-5, 7-0 Big South Conference). DeShaun Wade had 18 points. Isaiah Wilkins added 16 points and six rebounds, while Nate Lliteras scored 12.

Winthrop totaled 61 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Sin’Cere McMahon had 17 points to lead the Eagles (13-8, 6-2). Cory Hightower added 16 points and seven rebounds. Drew Buggs had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

