Hockey East Glance

All Times EST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OVERALL
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Mass.-Lowell
|9
|2
|1
|0
|28
|33
|17
|12
|3
|3
|UMass
|7
|2
|2
|0
|24
|32
|22
|10
|6
|2
|Northeastern
|7
|3
|1
|0
|23
|32
|19
|15
|5
|1
|Boston U.
|6
|5
|3
|0
|19
|32
|34
|10
|9
|3
|Providence
|6
|6
|0
|0
|19
|30
|27
|15
|8
|1
|UConn
|6
|5
|0
|0
|18
|31
|29
|9
|9
|0
|Boston College
|5
|5
|2
|0
|18
|40
|35
|10
|7
|3
|Merrimack
|4
|7
|0
|0
|15
|33
|40
|9
|10
|1
|New Hampshire
|4
|7
|1
|0
|12
|17
|32
|10
|10
|1
|Vermont
|2
|6
|2
|0
|8
|17
|24
|3
|13
|2
|Maine
|1
|9
|2
|0
|6
|21
|39
|3
|13
|4
Monday, Feb. 14
TBD at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.
TBD at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
TBD at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18
Vermont at Merrimack Warriors, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
UMass at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Mass.-Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
New Hampshire at Maine, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Northeastern at Boston College, TBA
Vermont at Merrimack Warriors, 7 p.m.
UConn at UMass, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Providence, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Maine, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 25
Boston U. at Boston College, TBA
LIU Sharks at Mass.-Lowell, TBA
Maine at Providence, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at UConn, 7 p.m.
UMass at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Boston College at Boston U., TBA
Northeastern at UConn, 3:05 p.m.
Merrimack Warriors at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Maine at Providence, 7 p.m.
UMass at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, March 4
Merrimack Warriors at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Boston College at UMass, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Vermont at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
Boston U. at Maine, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 5
UMass at Boston College, TBA
Vermont at UConn, 3:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Mass.-Lowell, 6:05 p.m.
Northeastern at Merrimack Warriors, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Maine, 7 p.m.
