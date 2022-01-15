On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Hockey East Glance

The Associated Press
January 15, 2022 10:04 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Mass.-Lowell 9 2 1 0 28 33 17 12 3 3
UMass 7 2 2 0 24 32 22 10 6 2
Northeastern 7 3 1 0 23 32 19 15 5 1
Boston U. 6 5 3 0 19 32 34 10 9 3
Providence 6 6 0 0 19 30 27 15 8 1
UConn 6 5 0 0 18 31 29 9 9 0
Boston College 5 5 2 0 18 40 35 10 7 3
Merrimack 4 7 0 0 15 33 40 9 10 1
New Hampshire 4 7 1 0 12 17 32 10 10 1
Vermont 2 6 2 0 8 17 24 3 13 2
Maine 1 9 2 0 6 21 39 3 13 4

___

Monday, Feb. 14

TBD at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

TBD at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

TBD at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Vermont at Merrimack Warriors, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UMass at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Mass.-Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

New Hampshire at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Northeastern at Boston College, TBA

Vermont at Merrimack Warriors, 7 p.m.

UConn at UMass, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Providence, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Maine, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25

Boston U. at Boston College, TBA

LIU Sharks at Mass.-Lowell, TBA

Maine at Providence, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at UConn, 7 p.m.

UMass at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Boston College at Boston U., TBA

Northeastern at UConn, 3:05 p.m.

Merrimack Warriors at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Maine at Providence, 7 p.m.

UMass at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Merrimack Warriors at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Boston College at UMass, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Vermont at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Boston U. at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

UMass at Boston College, TBA

Vermont at UConn, 3:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Mass.-Lowell, 6:05 p.m.

Northeastern at Merrimack Warriors, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Maine, 7 p.m.

