Sports News

Hockey East Glance

The Associated Press
January 18, 2022 10:03 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Mass.-Lowell 10 2 1 0 31 37 20 13 3 3
UMass 7 2 2 0 24 32 22 10 6 2
Northeastern 7 3 1 0 23 32 19 15 5 1
Boston U. 6 5 3 0 19 32 34 10 9 3
Providence 6 7 0 0 19 31 29 15 9 1
UConn 6 5 0 0 18 31 29 9 9 0
Boston College 5 6 2 0 18 42 40 10 8 3
Merrimack 5 7 0 0 18 35 41 10 10 1
New Hampshire 5 7 1 0 15 22 34 11 10 1
Vermont 2 6 2 0 8 17 24 3 13 2
Maine 1 10 2 0 6 24 43 3 14 4

___

Tuesday’s Games

Northeastern at Vermont, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston College vs. Notre Dame at Compton Family Ice Arena, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at UMass, 7 p.m.

Providence vs. Boston College at Schneider Arena, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Boston U., 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Vermont at Boston U., 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at UConn, 4:05 p.m.

Merrimack at Mass.-Lowell, 6:05 p.m.

Boston College vs. Providence at Silvio O. Conte Forum, 6:30 p.m.

UMass at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Boston U. at UMass, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28

Providence at UMass, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Alaska Fairbanks at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Boston College at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29

UConn vs. Yale at Ingalls Rink, 3:30 p.m.

Alaska Fairbanks at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Sports News

