Hockey East Glance

All Times EST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OVERALL
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Mass.-Lowell
|10
|2
|1
|0
|31
|37
|20
|13
|3
|3
|Northeastern
|8
|3
|1
|0
|26
|36
|19
|16
|5
|1
|UMass
|7
|2
|2
|0
|24
|32
|22
|10
|6
|2
|Boston U.
|6
|5
|3
|0
|19
|32
|34
|10
|9
|3
|Providence
|6
|7
|0
|0
|19
|31
|29
|15
|9
|1
|UConn
|6
|5
|0
|0
|18
|31
|29
|9
|9
|0
|Boston College
|5
|6
|2
|0
|18
|42
|40
|10
|9
|3
|Merrimack
|5
|7
|0
|0
|18
|35
|41
|10
|10
|1
|New Hampshire
|5
|7
|1
|0
|15
|22
|34
|11
|10
|1
|Vermont
|2
|7
|2
|0
|8
|17
|28
|3
|14
|2
|Maine
|1
|10
|2
|0
|6
|24
|43
|3
|14
|4
___
Friday’s Games
Mass.-Lowell at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at UMass, 7 p.m.
Providence vs. Boston College at Schneider Arena, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Boston U., 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Vermont at Boston U., 4 p.m.
New Hampshire at UConn, 4:05 p.m.
Merrimack at Mass.-Lowell, 6:05 p.m.
Boston College vs. Providence at Silvio O. Conte Forum, 6:30 p.m.
UMass at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston U. at UMass, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28
Providence at UMass, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Alaska Fairbanks at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Boston College at Maine, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29
UConn vs. Yale at Ingalls Rink, 3:30 p.m.
Alaska Fairbanks at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 30
UMass at Mass.-Lowell, 1:05 p.m.
Providence at Boston U., 4 p.m.
TBD at UConn, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4
Mass.-Lowell at Boston College, TBA
LIU at UMass, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Providence at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
Maine at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments