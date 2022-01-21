On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Sports News

Hockey East Glance

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 10:02 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Mass.-Lowell 10 2 1 0 31 37 20 13 3 3
Northeastern 8 3 1 0 26 36 19 16 5 1
UMass 7 2 2 0 24 32 22 10 6 2
Boston U. 6 5 3 0 19 32 34 10 9 3
Providence 6 7 0 0 19 31 29 15 9 1
UConn 6 5 0 0 18 31 29 9 9 0
Boston College 5 6 2 0 18 42 40 10 9 3
Merrimack 5 7 0 0 18 35 41 10 10 1
New Hampshire 5 7 1 0 15 22 34 11 10 1
Vermont 2 7 2 0 8 17 28 3 14 2
Maine 1 10 2 0 6 24 43 3 14 4

___

Friday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at UMass, 7 p.m.

Providence vs. Boston College at Schneider Arena, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Boston U., 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Vermont at Boston U., 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at UConn, 4:05 p.m.

Merrimack at Mass.-Lowell, 6:05 p.m.

Boston College vs. Providence at Silvio O. Conte Forum, 6:30 p.m.

UMass at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston U. at UMass, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28

Providence at UMass, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Alaska Fairbanks at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Boston College at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29

UConn vs. Yale at Ingalls Rink, 3:30 p.m.

Alaska Fairbanks at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 30

UMass at Mass.-Lowell, 1:05 p.m.

Providence at Boston U., 4 p.m.

TBD at UConn, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

Mass.-Lowell at Boston College, TBA

LIU at UMass, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Providence at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

