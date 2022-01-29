On Air: Safe Money Radio
Sports News

Hockey East Glance

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 10:03 am
All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Mass.-Lowell 11 4 1 0 34 42 27 14 5 3
UMass 9 4 2 0 30 46 32 12 8 2
Northeastern 8 6 1 0 26 39 30 16 8 1
Boston U. 8 6 3 0 26 43 40 12 10 3
Providence 8 7 1 0 26 41 31 17 9 2
Merrimack 7 7 0 0 24 41 44 12 11 1
UConn 7 6 0 0 20 35 34 11 10 0
New Hampshire 6 8 1 0 19 27 38 12 11 1
Boston College 5 8 3 0 19 44 52 10 11 4
Vermont 3 8 2 0 10 19 33 5 15 2
Maine 2 10 2 0 9 28 44 4 14 4

___

Friday’s Games

Providence 2, UMass 1

Vermont 2, Alaska Fairbanks 0

Mass.-Lowell 2, Northeastern 1

Maine 4, Boston College 1

Saturday’s Games

UConn vs. Yale at Webster Bank Arena, 3:30 p.m.

Alaska Fairbanks at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UMass at Mass.-Lowell, 1:05 p.m.

Providence at Boston U., 3 p.m.

TBD vs. UConn at Webster Bank Arena, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Harvard at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

Mass.-Lowell at Boston College, 7 p.m.

LIU at UMass, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Providence at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

LIU at UMass, 7 p.m.

Maine at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Providence, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Mass.-Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

UConn at New Hampshire, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 7

Boston U. vs. Harvard at TD Garden, 5 p.m.

Northeastern vs. Boston College at TD Garden, 8 p.m.

