Hodge, Cleveland State Vikings take on the Robert Morris Colonials

Robert Morris Colonials (3-15, 1-8 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (12-4, 8-1 Horizon)

Cleveland; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State takes on Robert Morris in a matchup of Horizon teams.

The Vikings are 10-2 in home games. Cleveland State is third in the Horizon scoring 74.6 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Colonials are 1-8 in Horizon play. Robert Morris is sixth in the Horizon scoring 69.8 points per game and is shooting 46.7%.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Vikings won the last meeting 78-77 on Jan. 8. Torrey Patton scored 18 points points to help lead the Vikings to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Moi Hodge is averaging 15.3 points and 2.2 steals for the Vikings. Patton is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

Kahliel Spear is averaging 13.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Colonials. Michael Green III is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Colonials: 2-8, averaging 70.0 points, 25.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

