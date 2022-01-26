Array ( [0] => sports-news [1] => national-world-headlines )
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Hodges scores 18 to carry Butler over Creighton 72-55

The Associated Press
January 26, 2022 9:31 pm
< a min read
      

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bo Hodges had 18 points and seven rebounds as Butler got past Creighton 72-55 on Wednesday night.

Chuck Harris had 14 points for Butler (10-10, 3-6 Big East Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak. Simas Lukosius added 14 points and Bryce Golden had 10 points.

Arthur Kaluma had 18 points for the Bluejays (12-6, 4-3). Alex O’Connell added 10 points and seven rebounds, and Ryan Kalkbrenner had 10 points and five blocks.

___

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|25 Future of Education Technology...
1|26 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force loads ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine