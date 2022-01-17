Hofstra 71, Drexel 68

DREXEL (7-6)

Okros 2-5 0-0 6, Williams 1-6 2-3 4, Bell 13-17 1-1 30, Wynter 6-15 0-0 13, Martin 4-9 0-2 8, Juric 1-4 0-0 2, Washington 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 29-61 3-6 68.

HOFSTRA (11-7)

Iyiola 1-2 1-2 3, Burgess 0-0 0-0 0, Dubar 5-8 4-4 15, Estrada 11-24 4-4 26, Silverio 3-10 0-0 7, Ray 8-14 0-0 18, Simmons 1-1 0-0 2, Carlos 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 9-10 71.

Halftime_31-31. 3-Point Goals_Drexel 7-22 (Bell 3-6, Okros 2-5, Washington 1-3, Wynter 1-5, Juric 0-1, Martin 0-2), Hofstra 4-16 (Ray 2-5, Silverio 1-3, Dubar 1-4, Estrada 0-4). Rebounds_Drexel 33 (Williams 9), Hofstra 28 (Iyiola 9). Assists_Drexel 13 (Bell 4), Hofstra 11 (Estrada 8). Total Fouls_Drexel 14, Hofstra 10.

